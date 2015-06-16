SEATTLE Law enforcement authorities in Washington state sought the public's help on Tuesday in solving the mystery behind a woman's body found stuffed in a suitcase and left near a river outside of Seattle.

The suitcase was found on May 27 near the Green River Bridge in Kent, south of Seattle, and contained the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s or 60s who likely died the first week of May, the King County Sheriff said in a statement.

"This timeframe is when the victim would have last been seen," the sheriff's office added, urging anyone with information to come forward.

It was unclear if the woman was killed or died of natural causes, authorities said.

She had no injuries, the release said. There was also no indication of who put the woman's body in the suitcase and left her by the river.

The suitcase was discovered last month by a man in the area who called police, Detective Jason Houck told broadcaster KOMO. He described the circumstances as a "full-on mystery."

The woman was described as small in stature, with long black hair with grey streaks, the sheriff's office said.

She wore dentures but none were found with her body. She was dressed in "sleeping clothes," and was wearing an adult diaper.

She was described as being properly nourished, but had Cirrhosis of the liver, an autopsy revealed.

