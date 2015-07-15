The father of four children whose mother was killed during the partial collapse of an ice cave in Washington state last week was shot to death after a bar fight in California six days later, police said on Wednesday.

Late on Sunday, the father of the children, Adrian Martinez Cardona, was fatally shot outside a bar in San Bernardino, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, local police said in a statement.

Cardona, 35, was asked to leave the bar after getting into an argument, San Bernardino police said, and was standing near his car when he was shot multiple times.

No suspect has been arrested, police said.

The mother of the children, named by the Los Angeles Times as Anna Santana, was killed by falling ice on July 6 while on an excursion at the Big Four Ice Caves near Granite Falls, some 40 miles north of Seattle, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.

Cardona and Santana were not in a relationship, the Times reported, and Cardona was not with the mother and children on the Washington state trip.

Five people injured in the collapse included Santana's fiance, her brother and one of her children, the Times reported.

In May, the U.S. Forest Service warned hikers against entering the Big Four Ice Caves, which host a popular hiking trail and are part of the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, after several sections had collapsed in unusually warm spring temperatures.

