SEATTLE A man armed with a knife who caused the evacuation of a Washington state courthouse on Sunday has been arrested without incident, the Snohomish County Sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's office employees saw the man with a knife and a crowbar at around 9 a.m. and the courthouse complex in Everett was evacuated and searched by law enforcement officials in what the sheriff's office described as a "very dynamic situation."

The man was arrested several hours after the incident about a mile from the courthouse in the town some 30 miles north of Seattle, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

The only injury was to an employee who injured herself while leaving the area, the sheriff's office said. No further information was provided. The investigation was ongoing.

Apart from staff, the courthouse is closed on weekends.

