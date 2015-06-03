SEATTLE A 22-year-old man, previously arrested and charged with murdering his grandmother when he was 13 but deemed unfit for trial, was charged again this week by Seattle-area prosecutors who said he poses an "extreme danger to his community."

King County prosecutors filed a murder charge on Monday against Quentin Frazier, accused of stabbing his grandmother Louise Frazier multiple times with a kitchen knife and beating her with a baseball bat during an after-school fight in 2006.

"We've been watching this case every year since 2006 because we think this young man poses an extreme danger to his community," King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg said. "He's capable of an act of homicidal violence and there is no institutional control over him at all."

Frazier was initially charged with murder in 2006 and again in 2010, shortly before he turned 18, but both times the cases were dismissed after experts found him incompetent to stand trial, court filings show.

Prosecutors refiled the charge this week after two court appearances by Frazier since last year on assault and property damage charges during which his competency was not raised as an issue.

An attorney for Frazier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August 2014, Frazier was charged in a Seattle suburb with malicious mischief for damaging property in the group home where he lives, and the case was resolved as a misdemeanor. Last month he was charged with assaulting the program coordinator of the group home.

He has appeared in court three times in the case, most recently in a preliminary hearing in which he signed a speedy trial waiver, filings show.

Frazier is being held in King County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail, according to court documents. He is due to be arraigned on June 15.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)