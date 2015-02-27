SEATTLE Seattle police searched on Friday for a vandal who hurled an egg at a woman standing outside a local bar, striking her in the head and knocking her unconscious in an apparently random drive-by attack, officials said.

The woman had been standing with several friends when someone in a passing truck let loose a volley of eggs early Tuesday, Seattle police said in a news release.

One of the eggs struck the victim directly behind her ear, knocking her unconscious, police said. An employee of the bar was also struck by an egg but wasn't injured.

The woman's friends helped her as she collapsed to the ground and took her a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Her identity and condition were not immediately released.

Experts say injuries from a jolt or strike to the head from items used as projectiles, such as an egg or tennis ball, have been known to cause injuries ranging from mild concussions to severe brain injuries, as well as death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seattle police said witnesses saw the passing truck and they were looking for suspects.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Lisa Lambert)