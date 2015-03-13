SEATTLE The University of Washington chapter of a fraternity embroiled in a racist video saga in Oklahoma is under investigation after black students claimed that frat members hurled slurs at them during a protest on the Seattle campus, the school said on Friday.

The university said it was investigating allegations that Sigma Alpha Epsilon members hurled "grossly insensitive comments and rude gestures" at African Americans taking part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration as they marched passed the frat house last month.

"We believe strongly in the value of our diversity and respect for our differences," said Denzil Suite, vice president for student life, adding that the school was working to establish what happened and who may have been responsible.

Michael Hickey, president of the SAE's University of Washington chapter, said the comments were made by non-members who were standing near the house. The chapter was told of the protest incident on Feb. 25.

"We were naturally concerned and shocked by these allegations, as we pride ourselves in the diversity of our chapter membership and racism is against the moral ethics of our local and national organization," Hickey said in a statement.

On Monday, the University of Oklahoma closed its SAE chapter after a video showing students chanting racist phrases was uploaded online. The school also expelled two students, who have since apologized, for playing a leading role in the incident.

University of Oklahoma alumni of the fraternity have hired an attorney and may file a civil lawsuit over the punishment dispensed by the school, officials said on Friday.

Zane Suarez, one of the student marchers at the University of Washington, told the Seattle Times he had initially been angered by the incident, but did not decide to report it until he saw the video of the Oklahoma fraternity members. The newspaper reported that people called the marchers "apes."

"It is concerning when you see something like this come up," Suarez told the Times.

The school's Black Student Union has asked for an apology from the fraternity and said they were seeking discipline against the group, the Times reported.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; editing by Doina Chiacu and David Gregorio)