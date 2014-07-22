SEATTLE A helicopter crashed on Monday near a Washington state community in the Cascade foothills still reeling from a damaging mudslide, apparently injuring the pilot, according to authorities and media reports.

The helicopter was lifting cedar blocks when it crashed near Larch Lake, 8-1/2 miles outside the devastated community of Oso, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos published online by Seattle's KOMO-TV showed rescue workers gathered in front of the totaled frame of the white chopper, which did not catch fire, in a large clear-cut portion of a wooded area near Larch Lake.

Federal aviation records show the helicopter was owned by Shelton, Washington-based Olympic Air Inc. A person who answered the phone for the company said the firm was declining comment until more information becomes known.

In March, a mudslide near Oso killed 43 people. On Tuesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the last victim had been recovered from the huge March slide.

