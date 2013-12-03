Washington Mayor Vincent Gray, whose first term has been marred by a federal campaign finance probe stemming from the 2010 campaign, said on Monday he will run for re-election, putting an end to months of speculation.

Gray, a Democrat who previously served on the City Council, was elected mayor of the semi-autonomous U.S. capital in 2010. Federal prosecutors have been looking into an off-the-books shadow campaign that was organized to assist Gray's bid, but Gray has denied wrongdoing.

"Look, I've done the best job I could to address the 2010 campaign. I think I've put a lot to rest," Gray told reporters on Monday, according to the Washington Post. "I said, ‘I didn't do anything.' That's the answer I've given."

In an email to supporters, he said he had improved education, made the city safer and grown the economy.

"Step by step, we are moving our city forward. We have built strong foundations. But our work is not done," Gray said.

