SEATTLE Searchers combed through the woods near a Washington state trailer park on Tuesday for a 6-year-old girl last seen in her bedroom on Saturday evening and reported missing when she failed to show up for dinner a day later, officials said.

Janise Wright had gone to bed on Saturday in her family home in Bremerton, on the Kitsap Peninsula west of Seattle, and was not seen at all by family members the next day, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Her parents, who were not considered suspects in her disappearance, notified police after she missed Sunday dinner, the sheriff's office said.

"According to her family, Janise has left their home on previous occasions and wandered around the neighborhood together with siblings or friends, but checks in every few hours," sheriff spokesman Scott Wilson said in a press release.

Search teams of volunteers and local law enforcement were combing the woods surrounding the family's mobile home looking for traces of the little girl, and the operation remains a search and rescue with "suspicious circumstances," Wilson said.

Two of the girl's older siblings have been removed from the home, the sheriff's office said, but would not reveal the reason citing privacy issues and the ongoing investigation.

