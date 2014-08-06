SEATTLE Authorities in Washington state said on Wednesday they had searched homes, trash bins and the woods surrounding the mobile home park of a missing 6-year-old girl but remain uncertain whether she may have been abducted.

Jenise Wright was last seen Saturday night going to bed at her family's mobile home in Bremerton, on the Kitsap peninsula across from Seattle, but was not reported missing by her parents until Sunday night, about 24 hours later, law enforcement said.

The girl's parents told the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office their daughter was often left to wander alone for long periods.

The FBI and dozens of volunteers have joined the search, which is still considered a recovery mission, according to Frank Montoya, special agent in charge of the FBI's Seattle Division.

"We will leave no stone unturned," Montoya said.

The girl's parents have taken lie detector tests, but the results were not released publicly, sheriff's office spokesman Scott Wilson said.

Court records in Washington state show Jenise's father, James Wright, was accused of molesting two young family members in 2000 but charges were reduced to assault.

Wilson has said the parents were cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators were sorting through trash bins and interviewing neighbors in search of clues, Wilson said. Search teams were using a grid method to scour the surrounding woods, he said.

The FBI has released a poster seeking information leading to the girl's recovery.

