SEATTLE A man delivering newspapers in Washington state was backing out of a driveway when he ran over and killed a woman who was making deliveries for another newspaper, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.

The male contract worker hit the 70-year-old woman walking up the same driveway to deliver a newspaper early on Sunday morning in Kitsap County, across the Puget Sound from Seattle, the sheriff's office said.

"He got out of the car and didn't see anything until he

walked around to the passenger side and found the woman trapped under the vehicle," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The woman, identified as Madeline Boatwright of Bremerton, was transported by a medic unit to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was a carrier for the Kitsap Sun.

The 62-year-old Bremerton man, who was not identified, was making deliveries for a "major metropolitan newspaper," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation was ongoing, though police do not believe alcohol or narcotics played a role.

"Madeline represented us well as a carrier for nearly a decade, and we are very grateful for her efforts over the years," said Kitsap Sun newspaper publisher Brent Morris, according to the newspaper.

