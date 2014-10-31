French prosecutor opens Fiat Chrysler emissions investigation
PARIS French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
SEATTLE A Washington state man accused of using an excavator and a bulldozer to try to alter the Tahuya River was charged on Thursday with environmental violations, the state's top attorney said.
William Cayo Sr. was charged in Mason County District Court with violating water pollution and shoreline management laws as well as conducting unpermitted hydraulic activities in February 2013, Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office said in a statement.
Federal biologists concluded that about 5,747 square meters of river bed were moved to fill the active channel or otherwise alter the streambed conditions in the river, about 50 miles west of Seattle, Ferguson said.
Under Washington state law, a property owner can work with a county and other agencies to develop "responsible, professional and effective" hydraulic or shoreline projects that protect both private property and natural resources.
"Unpermitted and improperly designed work in a riverbed or on a shoreline, however, can damage neighboring properties, pollute the river, and kill fish," the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Peter Cooney)
PRAGUE A Czech zoo has started sawing off the horns of its 21 rhinos to protect them from poaching after the killing of a rhinoceros in France earlier this month.
Crude oil that leaked into a creek in the Canadian province of Alberta from an Enbridge Inc storage facility has been contained but there is no estimate yet of its volume, the National Energy Board regulator said on Tuesday.