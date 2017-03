SEATTLE Two people were killed, including the gunman, in a shooting on Friday at a high school in Washington state, police said.

A hospital spokeswoman said that at least four people were wounded, three of them critically, in the gunfire at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, some 30 miles north of Seattle.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Victoria Cavaliere; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)