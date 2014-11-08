Two girls hug at Shoultes Gospel Hall church where families are reuniting after an active shooter situation at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A boy shot during a rampage at a Washington state high school last month has died from his wounds, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said on Friday, bringing the death toll to five.

Andrew Fryberg, 15, died Friday evening at the hospital, spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. He was shot in the head during the Oct. 24 incident in a cafeteria at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, an hour's drive north of Seattle.

Three girls were also killed in the attack, along with the gunman who took his own life.

"We express our thanks for the amazing support from the community, as well as from everyone around the world that have been praying for us all through this tragic event," Fryberg's family said in a statement.

Freshman Jaylen Fryberg, a popular 15-year-old football player, opened fire with a .40 caliber Berretta at the table where two of his cousins, including Andrew Fryberg, and three close friends were gathered before fatally shooting himself, family members and witnesses said.

Jaylen Fryberg and victim Zoe Galasso died the day of the shooting. A second girl, Gia Soriano, died the following Sunday, and 14-year-old Shaylee Chuckulnaskit died last Friday.

The remaining victim, Nate Hatch, also a cousin of the gunman, was discharged from Harborview on Thursday, Gregg said.

Jaylen Fryberg arranged the meeting by text message, asking his friends and cousins to meet him for lunch in the school cafeteria.

Fryberg's family, prominent members of the Tulalip Indian Reservation, said there was no apparent rift between the cousins.

A first-year female teacher tried to intervene in the attack at the school, the latest in a string of such incidents at U.S. schools that have renewed a national debate about student safety and gun control.

Election results on Wednesday showed that Washington voters overwhelmingly approved a measure that will expand background checks for gun buyers in the state, legislation which gained attention after the shooting.

