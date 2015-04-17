SEATTLE A 1-year-old girl was in critical condition on Friday after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting near Seattle that might have been sparked by road rage, authorities said.

Police in Kent, Washington, 20 miles south of Seattle, said they had not made any arrests following the Thursday afternoon shooting near an apartment complex.

"Detectives are still combing through the witness accounts they got at the scene last night," said Kent Police spokesman Jarod Kasner.

He said preliminary information indicated the shooting might have been sparked by road rage but the motive remained under investigation.

The child was strapped in a car seat in the back of her parents' car when a black car pulled alongside, and both the car's driver and passenger opened fire on the family's vehicle before driving away, police said in a statement.

At least four shots were fired, police said.

The young girl was taken to a local hospital in grave condition. Her parents were unharmed, authorities said.

