SEATTLE A Seattle-area man has pleaded not guilty to killing a 71-year-old man and spraying bullets at a woman during a shooting spree last week and is being held in lieu of $5 million bail, county officials said on Tuesday.

Nathen Ryan Terault, 34, was charged on Monday with first-degree murder, robbery and a dozen counts of assault, among other crimes, Pierce County prosecutor Mark Lindquist's office said in a statement.

The crime scene extended for almost 2 miles and included at least 11 homes and six vehicles, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said the gunman's motives were unclear and that Terault had several felony convictions.

Lindquist's office said the episode began when officers tried to pull over Terault for speeding on Aug. 11. It said he eventually ditched his car near the home of 71-year-old Richard Johnson, about 40 miles south of Seattle, and shot the man twice, killing him.

After shooting Johnson, Lindquist's office said, Terault fired several shots at a woman and her two children nearby.

He then stole a neighbor's car at gunpoint and attempted to evade police, firing multiple shots at their patrol cars, and eventually collided with another vehicle and fired more shots at the occupants, authorities said.

Terault was captured after police shot him and pinned him underneath a patrol vehicle, Lindquist said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An attorney representing Terault did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

