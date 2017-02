The White House is seen at dusk prior to U.S. President Bush's address on his Iraq policy in Washington, January 10, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON Police were investigating a shooting incident near the White House on Friday night, but it was not believed to have anything to do with the presidential residence.

President Barack Obama was in San Diego, California, at the time of the incident on his way to the APEC summit in Honolulu.

U.S. Secret Service officers heard shots fired on Constitution Avenue, several hundred yards (meters) south of the White House, and saw two vehicles race off, said spokesman Ed Donovan. One car was abandoned a short distance away and officers recovered an AK-47 assault rifle from the vehicle.