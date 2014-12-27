WASHINGTON Five people were stabbed early on Saturday in a restaurant in Washington, D.C., police said. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at McFadden's, a popular restaurant and nightclub on Pennsylvania Avenue, eight blocks from the White House in the nation's capital.

All five victims were taken to hospital with knife wounds, a police spokesman said Saturday. Their identities have not been released.

Police said the stabbing happened inside the bar. Photos posted on Twitter Saturday show a blood-splattered sidewalk.

Calls to McFadden's requesting comment were not returned.

(Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Frank McGurty and Alison Williams)