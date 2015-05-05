SEATTLE Thousands of Seattle teachers have voted to walk out of class later this month, joining educators in nearly 30 districts across Washington state staging rolling one-day strikes for better pay and smaller class sizes, the union said on Tuesday.

Washington teachers held a first round of walkouts last month, followed by a rally on the steps of the Capitol in Olympia, accusing the state legislature of inadequately funding public schools or teachers' salaries.

On Monday, about 4,000 members of the Seattle Education Association, the state's largest teachers' union, voted to join the action with a walkout on May 19.

"There's going to be disruption, no doubt about it," said Jonathan Knapp, president of the Seattle Education Association. "And to a certain extent that's the point. To really make a strong statement to the legislature that this action is pointed at them ... to say you need to do more."

Washington currently ranks 47th for largest class sizes in the country and 42nd in per-student funding allocations, Knapp said.

"We're really down at the bottom of the barrel, which is an embarrassment for such a progressive state," he said.

Teachers want to ensure the upcoming budget will reduce class sizes at all grade levels. Teachers are also unhappy about a proposal to raise pay by 3 percent over two years, while the state has not increased teacher healthcare funding in five years, the state teachers' union said.

Nearly 30 districts have staged or were planning strikes before the end of the school year, according to the state teachers' union, the Washington Education Association.

The Washington legislature is under a state Supreme Court order to increase funding for public schools by 2019. The current budget being considered is $1.3 to $1.4 billion, which teachers say falls short of the requirement.

Republican state Senator Steve Litzow, chairman of the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about teachers' accusations that funding for public schools would not meet the court requirement.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Peter Cooney)