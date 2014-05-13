A jetway collapsed due to mechanical failure at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, May 13, 2014, in this handout photo courtesy of Sea-Tac Airport, Port of Seattle. REUTERS/Sea-Tac Airport, Port of Seattle/Handout via Reuters

A jetway collapsed on Tuesday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as passengers were exiting a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix, but no one was injured in the incident, an airport spokeswoman said.

About half the passengers had exited the aircraft, which was scheduled to continue on to Chicago's Midway Airport, when the jetway fell six feet to the ground, according to airport spokeswoman Christina Faine.

Faine could not say whether any passengers were on the jetway when it collapsed shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time, but she said no one was hurt.

Jetway collapses are rare. The incident is under investigation by airport authorities, she said, attributing the collapse to a mechanical failure.

Passengers still on the plane when the jetway collapsed exited by using stairs on the opposite side of the aircraft, Faine said. The collapse caused some damage to the plane, which was being inspected by engineers, she added.

