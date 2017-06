A car travels across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey towards New York City in heavy falling snow in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A stranded traveler looks out at heavy falling snow outside a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A security guard walks outside of the Delta Airline Terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Stranded travellers wait in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A display shows cancelled flights at the Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Stranded travellers sit beneath a sign displaying cancelled flights in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A stranded traveler stands in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A display shows cancelled flights at the Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City, U.S., February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Federal Aviation Administration canceled all inbound and outbound flights at John F. Kennedy Airport on Thursday amid a winter storm that barreled its way through the northeastern United States.

Forecasters warned the storm would bring winds gusting to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) and periods of "thunder snow," which could drop as much as 4 inches (10 cm) of snow per hour, making travel extremely dangerous.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)