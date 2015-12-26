Traffic goes across the bridge on Alabama hwy 87 at the Pea River in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Flooding in a neighborhood along the banks of the Pea River in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Neighbors prepare to check out the damage after floods waters entered their business in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Neighbors console each other after floods waters entered their business in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

A house is under water on the banks of the Pea River in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Water runs along the levy outside the downtown area of Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

City officials have the levy gates in place just in case the water rises to high in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Neighbors prepare to check out the damage after floods waters entered their business in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Neighbors prepare to check out the damage after floods waters entered their business in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Law enforcement has the bridge closed while city workers place sand bags on the bridge to stop seepage in Elba, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Damage caused by a tornado is seen in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Members of the Hopewell Baptist church give out food after a tornado caused damage in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Damage caused by a tornado is seen in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Residents pick up debris caused by a tornado in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

City crews clean up the damage caused by a tornado in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Damage caused by a tornado is seen in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Damage caused by a tornado is seen in a neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

A tornado struck Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday, damaging houses, uprooting trees and injuring at least three people in the state's largest city, law enforcement and weather officials said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jody Aaron said the twister was confirmed to have touched down in the southwestern portion of town at about 5 p.m. Central time, (2300 GMT), adding, "There does appear to be some significant damage."

Birmingham Police Lieutenant Sean Edwards said at least three people were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Edwards said several houses were damaged, trees were toppled and power was knocked out in the area, but he could provide no further information.

Images published online by local media outlets showed lawns scattered with debris from what appeared to be homes and some collapsed structures.

Alabama has been hit with storms and heavy rain since Wednesday, and the Weather Service issued flash flood warnings around the region for Friday.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Steve Gorman and Dan Grebler)