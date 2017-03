CHARLESTON, S.C. Rainfall in South Carolina over the last few days reached historic in parts of the state that are expected to be seen once in 1,000 years, Governor Nikki Haley announced at a press conference on Sunday.

The Congaree River which flows south out of the state capital, Columbia, was at its highest level since 1936, she said.

