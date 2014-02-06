Hunger kills at least 26 in Somalia's Jubbaland region
MOGADISHU At least 26 people died from hunger in the semi-autonomous Jubbaland region of southern Somalia in just a day an a half, federal government radio said on its website.
ATLANTA Georgia state transportation officials, reeling from the snow and ice that paralyzed Atlanta highways last week, said they "overreacted" on Thursday by warning motorists of a winter storm watch that had not in fact been issued.
After weather forecasts mentioned a chance of more snow, officials posted winter storm watch and warning messages on electronic roadway signs in Atlanta late on Wednesday and early Thursday.
But the National Weather Service had predicted only light snow, possibly mixing with rain. "The term 'winter storm' was never used," weather service meteorologist Kent Frantz said.
The Georgia Department of Transportation subsequently removed the more dire warnings and apologized for the error.
"In our desire to proactively inform the traveling public of potential hazardous road conditions, we overreacted to a weather statement from the National Weather Service," transportation officials said in a statement. "We apologize for any confusion this may have caused."
Atlanta highways came to a complete standstill last week after about two inches of snow fell around the city. Hundreds of thousands of commuters hit the roads at the same time to get home from work and pick up their children from school.
Governor Nathan Deal, a Republican up for re-election this year, admitted the state responded too slowly to the storm. He announced a new severe weather warning notification system on Monday and named a state task force that will explore ways to improve the government response to storms.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Gunna Dickson)
MOGADISHU At least 26 people died from hunger in the semi-autonomous Jubbaland region of southern Somalia in just a day an a half, federal government radio said on its website.
BEIJING China is approving fewer new biotech crops for import than before, hampering the launch of new products globally and hurting trade, an American industry group said on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people forced from their homes by a small wildfire near the University of Colorado in Boulder were allowed to return to their properties on Monday as firefighters made headway in containing the blaze, officials said.