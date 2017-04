WASHINGTON U.S. federal government offices in the Washington area will open on time on Friday after a week of closures and delays following a weekend blizzard, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said on Thursday.

Federal offices were closed in Washington on Monday and Tuesday and opened three hours late on Wednesday and Thursday after some two feet (60 cm) of snow blanketed the metropolitan area.

