PHOENIX Twenty campers stranded by a snowstorm on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon were safely rescued by helicopter on Tuesday, local sheriff's officials said.

The group, consisting of students and faculty from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, began their outing last Wednesday in the Sowats Point area of Kaibab National Forest, a popular spot for hiking and camping adjacent to Grand Canyon National Park.

They were on a back country field trip for students majoring in parks and recreation management, said Gerry Blair, a spokesman for the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

The party called for help on Monday after trying to leave the area but finding themselves unable to get their two 12-passenger vans through more than a foot-and-a-half of fallen snow, according to Blair.

Because the campers were well-equipped with adequate provisions and clothing, authorities decided to wait until daybreak on Tuesday before beginning rescue operations, using a helicopter to airlift the group two or three individuals at a time, Blair said.

By 4 p.m. local time, the last of the group had been flown to safety, he said. The helicopter pilot was forced during two of his trips to and from the rescue site to stop and refuel the aircraft, Blair said.

"Everybody is reported to be in good physical condition, and nobody has required any type of medical treatment," Blair said.

(Reporting by David Schwartz from Phoenix; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh)