HOUSTON Hess on Monday said it was securing its U.S. Gulf of Mexico facilities and evacuating non-essential personnel as a precaution ahead of Tropical Depression Nine.

Other operators in the Gulf of Mexico, including BP, Shell, Anadarko, and BHP Billiton have taken similar measures.

The system is expected to be upgraded to a tropical storm by Tuesday, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton)