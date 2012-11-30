SACRAMENTO Heavy rain and winds of up to 80 miles per hour were forecast in California's mountain and coastal regions when a storm rolls through the U.S. West Coast this weekend, prompting warnings of mud flows and flooding.

High wind advisories were issued for Northern and Central California, and transportation officials warned against campers and trailers crossing bridges, including San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

"Meteorologists tell us the storm system is 'rapidly evolving' and that it will be extremely wet the next several days," Mark Ghilarducci, Secretary of the California Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement.

Parts of California could receive up to 14 inches of rain, officials said, adding that the extreme weather was likely to cause mud and debris flows in some areas of Butte, Plumas, and Shasta counties.

Emergency officials also warned of possible power outages.

(Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and David Storey)