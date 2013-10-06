Emergency workers in Kentucky plucked 12 people from floodwaters and evacuated 82 others, including 50 from one apartment complex, after the Louisville area was hit by heavy rains this weekend, local officials said on Sunday.

The deluge swamped low-lying areas and flooded streets, trapping people in their homes and cars, as the area was drenched with 6 inches of rain in less than 24 hours.

Swift-water rescue teams and emergency workers in boats also helped 250 other people get away to higher ground, according to Louisville-Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Jody Duncan.

The emergency agency logged 1,000 calls for help between Saturday night and early Sunday, Duncan said. The calls tapered off as the day progressed but the forecast called for more rain.

"We could possibly have an inch to an inch and a half of rain in that area that already was flooded," she said.

No injuries were reported

The flooding in Kentucky was unrelated to Tropical Storm Karen, which dissipated as it neared the Louisiana coast during the weekend.

There was still a chance that residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico could get up to 3 inches of rain from the storm's remnants, forecasters said.

But evacuation orders were canceled and energy companies began ramping up oil and gas production and returning workers to offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.

Meanwhile in California, firefighters tried to contain a raging brushfire that burned 1,500 acres and forced the evacuation of 230 residents from the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Some of them took shelter in other buildings on the base.

The blaze damaged three buildings but no injuries were reported.

(Reporting by Tim Ghianni, Noreen O'Donnell, Erwin Seba and Terry Wade; Editing by Jane Sutton and Edith Honan)