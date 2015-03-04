Pedestrians walk through freshly fallen snow on a sidewalk during a snow storm in New York March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and child walk through a snow storm in New York March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Snow collects in the beard of a cyclist pedaling through a snow flurry in Boulder, Colorado March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man shovels snow off of the sidewalk during a snow storm in New York March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and a child walk through a snow storm in New York March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

More than 1,600 U.S. flights were canceled on Wednesday ahead of an overnight winter storm predicted to dump up to a foot (30 cm)of snow on parts of the eastern United States through Thursday.

Kentucky and West Virginia were forecasted to be the hardest hit, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Hurley said, with some places facing up to 11 inches (28 cm) of snow or sleet. Areas in the mid-Atlantic and the northeast could receive between 4 and 10 inches (10 and 25 cm) as well, he added.

West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin mobilized the state's National Guard on Tuesday ahead of the storm, citing the potential snowfall, rain and possible flooding.

Boston, which posted its coldest February on record, could see up to 3 inches (8 cm) of snow from the approaching system, said NWS meteorologist Rebecca Gould. If 2 inches (5 cm) or more falls, the city would surpass its record annual snowfall total of nearly 108 inches (274 cm), set in 1995-96, Gould said.

The glut of winter storms have taken a toll on the city's commuter ferries and delayed or canceled subway and commuter rail trains over several workdays.

The severe weather forecast triggered cancellations of 1,645 flights in the United States by Wednesday evening, with Dallas/Fort Worth International the hardest hit airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Snow on Sunday and early Monday fell from Washington, D.C., to New England, leaving 5 to 6 inches (13 to 15 cm) of fresh accumulation in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

Eight inches of snow was reported in South Kingston, Rhode Island, the Weather Service said.

