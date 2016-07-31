Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
Heavy rains caused waist-deep flooding on Saturday night in a suburb of Baltimore, damaging homes and businesses and pushing cars through the streets, an official said.
The flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland, was the worst seen in the community since 2011, Denise Weist, a spokeswoman for the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, said by phone.
There were no reports of any deaths or injuries from the flooding, which also affected some areas just outside of Ellicott City, Weist said.
Weather meteorologist John Collins of Baltimore television station WBAL reported that 6 inches (15 cm) of rain fell in Ellicott City within two to three hours.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles)
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.