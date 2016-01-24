New Caledonia braces for cyclonic flooding, huge waves
SYDNEY New Caledonia was bracing for high winds, massive waves, and heavy rain as a powerful cyclone bore down on the French South Pacific territory on Monday.
WASHINGTON The Washington, D.C. area's Metro trains will begin providing a limited service starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said on Sunday, adding that fares will not be charged.
Also, the bus system will only run on 22 routes, and avoid hilly terrain, narrow side streets and other areas that could experience problems from the major blizzard that hit the U.S. capital over the weekend. The buses will run every 30 minutes, WMATA said in a news release.
The Metro, which includes the second-busiest U.S. subway system, had closed late on Friday ahead of the blizzard, which buried Washington in almost 18 inches of snow.
LONDON Britain's automotive industry body defended diesel cars on Monday, as the government prepares to announce proposals for improving air quality which could follow London in making it more expensive to use the most polluting vehicles.