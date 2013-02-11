Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON New Englanders struggled to resume their normal routines on Monday in the wake of a blizzard that dumped 40 inches of snow across parts of the region, with Boston's subway service running again and roadways largely plowed, though still treacherous.

Two more deaths were reported in Massachusetts, raising the total number of storm-related deaths in the state to five, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The men died in a Springfield home when they were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes after running a generator indoors during the storm.

Five people also died in Connecticut, two in New York State, one in Maine and one in Rhode Island.

Residents of the region otherwise eased back into their routines, with Boston's mass transit system back in operation for Monday's morning rush hour.

Traffic on transit and roads was lighter than usual, in part because many schools around the city remained closed, though snow and ice on roadways made for slow going for those who did venture out. Schools remained closed across parts of Connecticut, which received up to 40 inches of snow.

Authorities did not release the names or ages of the two men who died in Springfield. Jennifer Fitzgerald, first assistant district attorney for Hampden County, where Springfield is located, said there were no signs of foul play and that a woman who was also found unconscious at the scene by rescuers was recovering.

In Maine, the body of 75-year-old Gerald Crommet was recovered from the Penobscot River near Passadumkeag after he ran off the road during the storm and his truck fell through the ice, said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine State Police. That was the state's sole fatality linked to the storm.

One resident of Rhode Island died while shoveling snow after the storm, local media reported.

Some 150,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Massachusetts, remained without power by Monday afternoon.

Power had been restored to close to more than three-quarters of the 700,000 customers who had lost it after the two-day storm.

"The progress is pretty good," said Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

About 1,300 people remained in shelters, primarily in southeastern Massachusetts, which faced coastal flooding as well as heavy snow and hurricane-force winds.

With icy rain falling across the Boston area, authorities warned drivers that Monday evening's commute could be treacherous.

"A lot of these highways are a little bit thinner than usual, roads that normally are two or three lanes wide are just one lane now," said Judge. "If it turns into an icy skating rink out there, that is certainly going to be an issue this evening."

(Reporting By Scott Malone in Boston, additional reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)