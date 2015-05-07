Sharon Odom looks over what is left of her RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Preston Campbell surveys the damage from the roof of his father's home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Jarrod McGee attempts to get into his destroyed camper at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Jesus Morelos cleans up debris from a tornado that touched down in the Apollo Mobile Home Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Damon Braley carries his mother's dog Sammy, which he rescued from under the wreckage of his parents' RV, at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Jesus Morelos cleans up debris from a tornado that touched down in the Apollo Mobile Home Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Lynn Hensley sweeps debris off of his driveway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Darla Titus looks through debris in her backyard the morning after a tornado in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

The damaged interior of the newly opened Barbers Market is seen a tornado passed through the area in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Alan Phillips (L), Nsilo Hunter Jr. (C) , and their father Nsilo Hunter Sr. work to clean up fallen tree limbs from their home that was hit by a tornado in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Katie Braley looks over what is left of her grandparents' RV at the Roadrunner RV Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

OKLAHOMA CITY Thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued for several Great Plains states on Thursday, a day after a series of tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma, causing one death, injuring 12 and flattening buildings.

One woman who sought safety in her home's storm shelter died when it flooded in Wednesday night's storms, Oklahoma police said.

The weather system battered a region from Texas to Nebraska and spawned dozens of reported tornadoes on Wednesday.

Large parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and North Texas were under flash flood and severe thunderstorm watches on Thursday. A tornado warning was issued for the area around the North Texas town of Jacksboro, the National Weather Service said.

Six people from a mobile-home park damaged by a tornado southwest of Oklahoma City were taken to a hospital in the region, including an 80-year-old woman in critical condition with hip injuries, hospital spokeswoman Brooke Cayot said.

Thousands of homes and business in Oklahoma were without power on Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission said.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Will Dunham and Peter Cooney)