Storms that damaged homes and toppled trees rolled through the U.S. Southeast on Sunday including a tornado in Alabama, and further severe weather is possible, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado was spotted at 9:30 a.m. in Henry County, in southeastern Alabama, where several rail cars were overturned, the National Weather Service said.

"There is a possibility of storms redeveloping this afternoon which could be strong and ... there could be another area of storms after midnight that could be severe," said Jason Davis, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The service forecast severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds and the possibility of more tornados for the region through Sunday afternoon and night.

A family sustained minor injuries on Sunday morning in the small town of Leesburg, Alabama where winds blew a tree onto their home, according to Ricky Adams, spokesman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service also reported that strong winds damaged agricultural buildings at Pleasant Valley High School in Calhoun, Alabama.

Powerful winds also blew down trees and power lines in Leon and Washington counties in the Florida Panhandle and in southwestern Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

