Friends and family survey the trailer where a tree fell and killed four people after a deadly storm hit Rehobeth, Alabama, U.S. January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Korey Jackson, with Jackson's Tree Service, surveys damage at a park behind the town hall after a deadly storm in hit Rehobeth, Alabama, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A utility worker restores power near Rehobeth High School after a deadly storm in hit Rehobeth, Alabama, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Fred Chandler, with the Rehobeth High School softball team, points to the bent backstop posts and netting which were destroyed after a deadly storm hit Rehobeth, Alabama, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Margie Peters heads to check on her baby goats as a tattered flag stands on her porch after a deadly storm hit Rehobeth, Alabama, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tim McElveen reacts as he surveys damage to his home on Coleman Road after a deadly storm in hit Rehobeth, Alabama, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A sign blown down the road by a deadly storm rests against the town hall sign in Rehobeth, Alabama, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Dominick Curran cuts up a huge tree in front of Rehobeth Middle School after a deadly storm hit Rehobeth, Alabama, U.S., January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A severe storm system that left five people dead in the U.S. South is expected to weaken significantly on Tuesday, bringing only light rainfall along the East Coast, officials said.

The storms eased a day after strong winds from what is believed to have been a tornado killed four people in southeast Alabama, and a man was found drowned in floodwater in northwest Florida, state officials said.

"The threat of severe weather is much lower today," meteorologist Bob Oravec of the Weather Prediction Center said by telephone.

Between half an inch and an inch (1.3 to 2.5 cm) of rain was expected to fall along the East Coast on Tuesday, including in Washington D.C. and in parts of Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, Oravec said.

The rainfall threat was diminishing as the storm moved out of the South toward the U.S. Northeast, he said.

Unlike on Monday, when 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to 12.7 cm) of rain soaked parts of the U.S. South, causing flooding in some areas, no major floods were expected along the East Coast.

"Without a doubt it will be quieter" than on Monday, John Hart, a meteorologist with the Storm Prediction Center, said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; editing by Mark Heinrich)