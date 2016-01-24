New Caledonia braces for cyclonic flooding, huge waves
SYDNEY New Caledonia was bracing for high winds, massive waves, and heavy rain as a powerful cyclone bore down on the French South Pacific territory on Monday.
An intense blizzard has dumped 25.1 inches (63.8 cm) of snow in New York City's Central Park, the National Weather Service said on Saturday, ranking it No.3 among the city's worst snow storms.
The following are the five worst snowstorms to hit the largest city in the United States before this week, according to the NWS:
- 26.9 inches (68.3 cm), Feb. 11-12, 2006
- 25.8 inches (65.5 cm), Dec. 26-27, 1947
- 21.0 inches (53.3 cm), March 12-14, 1888
- 20.9 inches (53.1 cm), Feb. 25-26, 2010
- 20.2 inches (51.3 cm), Jan. 7-8, 1996
The deepest snowfall from the blizzard paralyzing the U.S. East Coast has been recorded at 40 inches (102 cm) in Glengary, West Virginia, the National Weather Service said.
It said about 28.3 inches (72 cm) had fallen at Dulles International Airport, 26 miles (42 km) west of Washington as of Saturday evening, one of the capital's biggest storms.
(Reporting By Barbara Goldberg and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)
SYDNEY New Caledonia was bracing for high winds, massive waves, and heavy rain as a powerful cyclone bore down on the French South Pacific territory on Monday.
LONDON Britain's automotive industry body defended diesel cars on Monday, as the government prepares to announce proposals for improving air quality which could follow London in making it more expensive to use the most polluting vehicles.