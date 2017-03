One person was confirmed dead and 16 injured from a tornado that struck the northeastern Nebraska town of Pilger on Monday, Stanton County Sheriff Michael Unger said.

Unger told Reuters the injured were taken to a hospital in nearby Norfolk, Nebraska. He said he did not know the nature or severity of the injuries.

