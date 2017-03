Legendary publisher, promoter and weightlifter Joe Weider, who created the Mr. Olympia contest and who brought California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to the U.S., poses for a portrait at his home in Los Angeles November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

LOS ANGELES Joe Weider, the fitness and bodybuilding guru who built a magazine empire that included such publications as Muscle and Fitness, Shape and Men's Fitness, died on Saturday at age 93, his publicist said.

Weider, also known for creating the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest and mentoring a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, died of heart failure, publicist Charlotte Parker said.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Colleen Jenkins)