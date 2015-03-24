A murder suspect escaped from a West Virginia state mental hospital, police said.

The suspect, Rocco Jesse Zuccaro, 30, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, fled the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston on Monday afternoon, West Virginia State Police said in a statement late on Monday.

He is charged with a murder in Brooke County, West Virginia, in February 2013. West Virginia's MetroNews website said Zuccaro was found incompetent to stand trial last month and ordered into a mental institution.

Zuccaro is believed to be dangerous and the public was warned to call 911 instead of approaching him.

