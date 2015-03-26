A murder suspect who escaped from a West Virginia state mental hospital has been captured, police said on Thursday.

Rocco Jesse Zuccaro, 30, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, was captured late on Wednesday hiding in tall grass about 10 miles from the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston, the West Virginia State Police said in a statement.

Zuccaro fled the hospital on Monday. He is charged with a murder in Brooke County, West Virginia, in February 2013.

West Virginia's MetroNews website said Zuccaro was found incompetent to stand trial last month and ordered into a mental institution.

Zuccaro faces arraignment on a felony escape charge, the statement said.

