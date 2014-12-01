Four people were killed at three sites in northern West Virginia on Monday, and police are looking for a single suspect, a spokesman said.

West Virginia State Police are investigating a site near Cheat Lake where Michael Frum, 28, of Maidsville, and Sharon Berkshire, 39, of Westover, were found slain, said Lieutenant Michael Baylous, a spokesman for the agency.

Other victims were found at two other sites that the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating, Baylous said. A call to the sheriff was not immediately returned.

Baylous identified the suspect as Jody Lee Hunt, 39, of Westover. He declined to give a motive, but said: "These are all people he has a relationship with, knows. It's not random."

Baylous would not say what weapon was used.

The Monongalia County Schools put its buildings on lockdown, according to the district's website.

