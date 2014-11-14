A West Virginia University student found without a pulse at a fraternity house that had lost its charter died on Friday, the school said, a day after it suspended activities by fraternities and sororities.

Police said the student, Nolan Burch, 18, of Williamsville, New York, was not breathing when he was found around midnight on Wednesday at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house in Morgantown, about 75 miles south of Pittsburgh.

"Words cannot describe the heartache we, as a West Virginia University family, feel at the loss of one of our own – Nolan Michael Burch – who passed away today,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement.

University and Morgantown police are investigating what happened to Burch, a freshman majoring in pre-sport management.

Emergency responders were called to the off-campus fraternity house and arrived to find CPR being administered to Burch, the statement said.

On Thursday, West Virginia University indefinitely suspended all social and pledging activities by fraternities and sororities.

Police have said fraternity members were being interviewed.

Kappa Sigma said in a statement that the university's chapter had been suspended since mid-October for violations of the fraternity's code of conduct. It did not specify the violations.

The Kappa Sigma chapter and the university were told on Monday that the group's charter had been withdrawn and its operations closed, the statement said.

Kappa Sigma is investigating the incident, it said.

The university topped adult magazine Playboy's annual ranking of party schools last year.

