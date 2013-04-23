WASHINGTON The FBI is investigating how hackers were able to send out a bogus tweet on the Associated Press's Twitter feed that said President Barack Obama was injured in two explosions at the White House.

FBI spokeswoman Jenny Shearer confirmed an investigation, but she did not provide further details.

The fake tweet temporarily sent markets reeling. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also looking into the matter.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric Beech)