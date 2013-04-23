NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision is looking into a 'bogus' tweet that appeared on the Associated Press's Twitter account on Tuesday, according to SEC Commissioner Daniel Gallagher.

Hackers took control of the AP's account and sent a false tweet about two explosions in the White House that briefly spooked financial markets.

Market reaction to Tuesday's erroneous tweet link.reuters.com/hyz57t

(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)