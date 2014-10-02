U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers stand guard in an empty Lafayette Park across from the White House during the visit of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON If James McGinley had his way, he would take his message around the world, but he does not have the money and instead is sitting cross-legged in Lafayette Park across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House with the words "Wage Love" tattooed across his face.

McGinley, a well-spoken man, is trying to talk over the piercing din of a man shouting into a bullhorn, as tourists on Segways whiz by and Secret Service guards push people off of Pennsylvania Avenue for some unknown security reason.

This is the scene on a typical day outside the White House's wrought-iron fence, the one Iraq war veteran Omar Gonzalez climbed over to get inside the executive mansion on September 19. The security breach prompted a series of disclosures that led to the resignation of Secret Service Director Julia Pierson this week.

Every day in front of the White House creates its own set of challenges for the guards. The type of protest often depends on which foreign leader is there to meet with President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, a knot of protesters shouted slogans about India's handling of Kashmir to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, schoolchildren carried signs welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was inside with the president.

But on Thursday, with Obama in Chicago, there was the usual menagerie of people with a message, hoping to get the attention of the tourists taking selfie photos with the White House as their backdrop.

The challenge for Secret Service guards is separating the innocent from the potential troublemakers. Riding mountain bikes through Lafayette Park to keep an eye on things, they are constantly on the lookout for suspicious packages and people.

McGinley, who held a placard saying Israel should not occupy Palestinian territories, said the Secret Service has a hard job.

"People come and taunt them. There could be terrible attacks on the White House. There's a risk of someone jumping the fence, and they are held to a high standard of civility to the people here, which they should be and which they seem to take great pride in," he said. "I do not fault them for what happened at the White House."

McGinley's words can be barely heard over Jorge Pina, who is preaching the gospel to anyone within earshot, which as it turns out is quite a wide distance with the aid of his battery-powered bullhorn.

He is passing out handbills with a biblical theme that are the shape of American paper currency.

"Why am I here?" Pina says, pausing briefly from the bullhorn. "This is where the crowds are. This is where the people are. This is the center of our nation, the center of our city, Washington, D.C."

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)