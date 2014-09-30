WASHINGTON Information about a recent security breach at the White House should be made public as soon as possible, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

Press secretary Josh Earnest said it is the Secret Service's responsibility to investigate security for the White House and the president.

He said President Barack Obama is confident the Secret Service will implement necessary reforms.

Secret Service Director Julia Pierson was questioned by a congressional committee on Tuesday about how a man managed to jump the White House fence and enter the building earlier this month.

