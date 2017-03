WASHINGTON The White House on Tuesday urged swift passage of a $1.1 trillion government spending bill, calling the bill a compromise measure that would help boost the economy.

"It unwinds some of the damaging cuts caused by sequestration, ensures the continuation of critical services that the American people depend on, and invests in essential areas," the White House budget office said in a statement.

