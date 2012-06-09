DENVER A fast-spreading wildfire prompted the evacuations of dozens of homes in northern Colorado on Saturday as virtually the entire state remained under a red-flag warning for fires due to low humidity, high winds and hot temperatures.

The so-called High Park Fire has blackened between 2,000 and 3,000 acres about 20 miles northwest of Fort Collins, U.S. Forest spokeswoman Reghan Cloudman said. Plumes of black smoke could be seen from the Denver metropolitan area.

"It's hot, dry and windy, and the fire is very active," Cloudman said.

Earlier in the day, Larimer County authorities put the number of homes evacuated at 46.

No buildings have been lost so far although some structures were threatened, Cloudman said.

Because of a low winter snowpack and a dry spring, most of Colorado is experiencing tinder-dry conditions, the National Weather Service said in an advisory Saturday.

"The combination of sunny skies ... low humidities and gusty winds will cause critical fire weather conditions," the advisory said.

The High Park blaze was reported about dawn Saturday and is believed to have started on private land and quickly spread into the Roosevelt National Forest, the forest service said.

It is the third major wildfire to hit Larimer County this spring in what has already been an active early wildfire season.

Firefighters are attacking the flames with air tankers and helicopter water drops. The cause of the fire is under investigation, incident commander Dave Mosier said.

