Firefighters battle the so-called Poinsettia Fire as it turns and heads east towards another subdivision of homes in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Greg Saska watches his mother's house burn as firefighters battle a fire in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A burning home is doused with water as firefighters battle with wildfires in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters in a helicopter drop water on the so-called Poinsettia Fire in Carlsbad, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A fire fighting helicopter carries water as it fights a fire on a hillside near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A fire fighting helicopter flies over a burning home on a hillside near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A wildfire burns in the hills near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police officers patrol an evacuated neighborhood after a wildfire forced residents to flee, in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A wildfire continues to burn into the night in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A wildfire burns into the night near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emergency vehicle makes is way past a rising moon as it travels along a burned-out hillside near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Students from California State University, San Marcos, put out hot spots with fire extinguishers as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

After climbing a hillside to view the so-called Poinsettia Fire, residents are evacuated by police as yet another wildfire near San Diego moves up a hillside near San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A helicopter is seen as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A DC-10 Super Tanker aircraft flies by after dumping flame retardant as firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. More than 20 structures, including several homes, burned to the ground and thousands of people were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday, as a wind-lashed wildfire roared out of control in the heart of a Southern California coastal community. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

SAN DIEGO Wildfires were raging in southern California on Thursday, keeping thousands of residents and students away from their homes after San Diego county officials maintained evacuation advisories.

Whipped by the wind, flames swept over the parched land close to homes and roads in nine fires across the county, with black smoke filling the sky as California entered the height of wildfire season in the midst of one of the state's worst droughts. No major injuries were reported.

California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency to free up resources.

A blaze in San Marcos that erupted on Wednesday prompted officials to issue evacuation notices for thousands of residents and students at a California State University campus.

The university, which has more than 9,000 students, said on Thursday its evacuation orders would remain through Friday and it had canceled commencement ceremonies.

"The fire was right above campus. I could see it reaching over part of the hill, this really dark smoke. It was almost like an explosion," Grant Rapoza, 19, told Reuters.

The San Marcos fire has burned 700 acres, destroying at least three buildings, the San Diego County emergency website said on Thursday. "(The) fire is still very active and continues to move to the south," it said.

Another fire that broke out on the Camp Pendleton Marine Base north of San Diego had charred some 6,000 acres by Wednesday evening, prompting the evacuation of military housing and a naval weapons station.

The San Diego Unified School district and other districts canceled Thursday classes, it said. An amusement park, a power generating station, and schools were evacuated on Wednesday.

Officials in the coastal city of Carlsbad said early on Thursday the fire there was about 50 percent contained and lifted some evacuation orders. Emergency shelters had been set up at schools and community centers.

At least eight residences, one apartment building, and two businesses burned to the ground in Carlsbad. Officials estimated the fire caused $18.5 million in damage.

The nine wildfires have so far scorched more than 9,000 acres in total, though firefighters were aided by quieter winds and lower temperatures overnight. Harsher conditions bringing the possibility of new blazes were seen for Thursday.

San Diego Gas and Electric said that power outages hitting more than 2,300 customers could remain through Thursday evening.

(Reporting by Marty Graham in San Diego; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams)